Berdie Thompson Joins Junior Achievement of Western Massachusetts

SPRINGFIELD — Berdie Thompson recently joined the staff of Junior Achievement of Western Massachusetts as the Development director. She previously served as the Charitable Gifts and Events coordinator for the Chicopee Savings Bank Foundation for 10 years. In addition, she has six years of fundraising experience and six years of office management in the nonprofit sector and a solid track record of meeting and exceeding fundraising goals. She brings with her a plethora of knowledge about fundraising from both sides of the table. Prior to her involvement in nonprofits, she was in the banking industry for 15 years.

“We are thrilled to have Berdie join our team,” said Jennifer Connolly, president of JA of Western Massachusetts. “She is passionate, well-versed in nonprofits, and, through her work at the Chicopee Savings Bank Foundation, very familiar and supportive of JA’s mission.”