Frankel-Kinsler Classic Day of Tournaments Postponed

LONGMEADOW — Due to the bad weather forecast for today, JGS Lifecare a healthcare system serving seniors and their families in western Massachusetts, is postponing its annual Frankel-Kinsler Classic Day of Tournaments fundraiser at Twin Hills Country Club in Longmeadow to July 11.

This will be the organization’s 41st annual tournament. In addition to golf, the tournament includes bridge, canasta and mahjong tournaments.

The tournament is named in memory Michael Frankel, a past chairman of the JGS Board who passed away in 2013 at the young age of 49. It is also named in honor of the Raymond and Herman Kinsler Families, longtime supporters of JGS Lifecare. Last year, the tournament was held in memory of Seymour Frankel, Michael’s father and a long-time volunteer and JGS Ambassador. “The Frankel and Kinsler families have provided extraordinary leadership over the years to JGS Lifecare,” said Susan Halpern, vice president of development at JGS Lifecare. “This tournament is a tribute to them and helps us continue their extraordinary legacy of caring and good deeds.”

The JGS Lifecare signature tournament brings the community together for a day of fun, food and friendship in support of the care of our community’s elders. More thyan 200 people participate in one of several tournaments, including golf, bridge, canasta and mahjong, to help raise funds to support enhanced programming and services for residents, as well as to support staff scholarships for career and skills advancement. Last year over $115,000 was raised through sponsorships, donations and player registrations.

Event sponsors include The Haberman, Katz and Webber Families; Harry Grodsky & Co.; Kleeberg Sheet Metal & Mechanical Services; Steven and Georgianne Roberts; HUB Retirement & Wealth Management formerly Epstein Financial Services; PeoplesBank; The Albert & Judith Goldberg Family Foundation; Alekman DiTusa, LLC; Century Investment Company; CliftonLarsonAllen, LLP; Donna Frankel; Kaste Industrial Machine Sales, Inc.; NEFCO; ProCare LTC Pharmacy; and Spartan Auto Care Centers.

Registration begins at 11 a.m. with tee-off at noon. The entry fee if $275 and includes 18 holes of golf, a barbecue lunch, dinner and an ice-cream sundae bar.

To register, visit www.JGSLIfecare.org/frankel-kinsler or contact Susan Halpern at [email protected] or (413) 537-1367.