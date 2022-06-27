Monson Savings Bank Historical Marker is Unveiled for 150th Anniversary

MONSON — Monson Savings recently marked its 150th anniversary by unveiling a historical marker at the original location of Monson Savings Bank in Monson. Massachusetts.

The event took place on June 1, a day chosen since it was the first day Monson Savings Bank accepted deposits in 1872. Guests gathered nearby the Monson Town Offices, where the original granite building stood that housed Monson Savings Bank at its incorporation in 1872.

A granite block from the original building reading “BANK” was expertly placed at the base of the historical bronze plaque marker located on a pole. Surrounding the display was a new landscaped area.

To begin, Dan Moriarty, President and CEO of Monson Savings Bank, addressed the guests, thanking them for joining. He read aloud the text on the plaque which remained concealed with a custom-made cover.

Moriarty read aloud, “In the mid 1800’s demand for banking service(s) became essential in Monson, Massachusetts due to the flourishing population, industries, and retail establishments. To afford working men and women an opportunity to save, Monson Savings Bank was incorporated on March 27, 1872, enacted by the Senate and House of Representatives. At this location stood a small, granite banking house on the corner of Main and State Streets that housed the home of the local community bank.”