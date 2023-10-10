Free Legal-help Hotline Scheduled for Oct. 12

SPRINGFIELD — The Hampden County Bar Assoc. Legal Clinic, in conjunction with Western New England University School of Law, will hold a legal-help hotline on Thursday, Oct. 12 from 4 to 7 p.m.

Local, experienced attorneys will be available to provide legal advice on various topics, including divorce and family, bankruptcy, business, employment, landlord/tenant, and real estate. Individuals needing advice should call (413) 782-1659 to speak to a volunteer.