Free Line-cook Training at Holyoke Community College Begins Jan. 31

HOLYOKE — As part of its mission to support the region’s hospitality industry, Holyoke Community College (HCC) is running a free, eight-week line-cook training certification course at the HCC MGM Culinary Arts Institute starting Monday, Jan. 31.

The program is designed for those already in the restaurant industry who want to upgrade their skills as well as unemployed or underemployed individuals interested in starting a new career in a high-demand field.

The course, taught by HCC Culinary Arts Professor and professional chef Warren Leigh, runs through March 31, Monday through Thursday from 5 to 9 p.m., at HCC’s culinary-arts facility on Race Street in downtown Holyoke.

The program is taught in two parts — one online and the rest in person at the HCC MGM Culinary Arts Institute. Participants will learn all the essential competencies they need to become successful line cooks: knife skills; how to prepare stocks, soups, sauces, desserts, poultry, fish, and meat; culinary math and measurements; moist/dry heat cooking methods; as well as workplace soft skills, such as building a résumé and searching for jobs.

Offered as part of HCC’s Business & Workforce Development division, the line-cook course is free to qualifying applicants. For more information, call (413) 552-2500 or e-mail [email protected].