Free Small Business Legal Clinic Now Accepting Applications

SPRINGFIELD — The Western New England University Small Business Legal Clinic is accepting applications from entrepreneurs and small-business owners seeking legal assistance for the spring 2021 semester. Under faculty supervision, law students assist clients with legal issues including choice of entity, employment policies, contract drafting, regulatory compliance, and intellectual-property issues relating to trademark applications and copyright.

This is a free service available to local businesses that might not have the resources to obtain such services. The Small Business Clinic has assisted more than 350 small businesses since it opened.

“The clinic is a great resource for entrepreneurs who lack the finances to retain an attorney,” Associate Clinical Professor of Law Robert Statchen said. “By using the clinic’s services, businesses can avoid problems by getting legal issues addressed early and correctly. It also provides students with a great opportunity to get real-world experience.”

The clinic requests small-business owners to submit their applications by Jan. 1, 2021. Applications received after that date will be considered if additional resources are available. Students will begin providing services in late January. For more information, call (413) 782-1469 or e-mail Marie Fletcher, Clinical Programs administrator, at [email protected].

The School of Law Small Business Legal Clinic was established to afford law students with an opportunity to provide practical consultation to entrepreneurs starting new and building existing small businesses in the community. This initiative strengthens alliances within the community by using the resources of the university to foster new business development. For more information or to complete an online application, visit www1.wne.edu/law/centers/small-business-legal-clinic.cfm.