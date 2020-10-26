Bradley Airport Enhances COVID-19 Testing Site in Response to High Demand

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. — The Connecticut Airport Authority (CAA) announced that enhancements have been made to the on-airport testing program at Bradley International Airport in response to strong interest from the traveling public.

As the travel industry navigates the complexity surrounding COVID-19, the CAA has taken strong, proactive measures to ensure the continued well-being of passengers at Bradley. This includes the introduction of a COVID-19 testing site, which was opened in late September to further enhance safety and convenience.

Since the announcement, airport COVID-19 testing sites have started opening across the country, and airports are continuously evolving to better understand the demand for such services as travel continues to fluctuate nationwide.

In the weeks since opening the COVID-19 testing site at Bradley, the testing location has been expanded to enhance privacy and improve passenger flow, and additional staff have been hired by Genesys Diagnostics to respond to the heavy demand and to decrease wait times during peak periods. In addition, Genesys has unveiled a new, automated registration and notification process, allowing passengers to seamlessly register and receive results in one convenient portal.

Due to the heavy demand, test results will now typically be available within 72 hours of testing. As is common with other labs across the state and nation, test-result time frames can vary based on demand. There is no guarantee on timing of results.

Since the launch of the service on Sept. 30, approximately 4,000 individuals have taken advantage of these services at Bradley International Airport.

While pre-registration is not required, passengers wishing to use the service are strongly encouraged to do so by visiting www.gdilabs.com. Passengers are encouraged to check their health insurance to confirm coverage associated with COVID-19 testing. Those not utilizing insurance may opt to self-pay, and tests are available for $125 each.

The Connecticut Airport Authority may announce details regarding an additional drive-thru testing site in one of the airport parking lots in the near future. This mobile site will be available to airport passengers as well as members of the general public.