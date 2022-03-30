Future of Work Commission Releases Report

BOSTON — State Sen. Eric Lesser and state Rep. Josh Cutler unveiled the Future of Work Commission report following their final meeting at the State House this week The report and information on the commission can be found online at senatorlesser.com/futureofwork.

Of the main findings, the report highlights the need for the Commonwealth to expand existing workforce-training infrastructure, implement flexible and lifelong training, and incentivize employer participation in all stages of workforce development. Without actively addressing work-adjacent issues such as closing the childcare access gap for working families, expanding public transportation services, increasing housing options, and investing in broadband and IT, workers will be at a disadvantage for years to come.

Another integral theme of the report is equity and racial justice. Following the resounding economic and social shifts of recent years, the success of all workers is dependent on incorporating a lens of equity in all decision making.

“We’re no longer waiting for the worker of the future — they have arrived,” Lesser said. “It was a pleasure to work alongside my co-chair, Representative Cutler, as well as our 15 other fellow commissioners from all corners of the state to compile this report. The conversations and insight shared in this report provide a roadmap on how we can shape decision making and policy to shape our world around the worker of the future. Between childcare, internet access, self-care, race, and skills training, we have a heavy lift before us to meet the needs of our residents and stay competitive in the innovation hub of Massachusetts. I have no doubt that we will rise to the occasion if we align ourselves with the right things and craft mindful legislation to meet those needs.”

The Future of Work Commission was established pursuant to Section 92 of Chapter 358 of the Acts of 2020 and charged with conducting “a comprehensive study relative to the impact of automation, artificial intelligence, global trade, access to new forms of data, and the internet of things on the workforce, businesses, and economy.” The commission worked extensively over the 2021-22 session to assess the challenges facing work and workplaces in Massachusetts. Convening both in-person across the Commonwealth and virtually, commissioners held public meetings with stakeholders, experts, and working people facing a rapidly changing work environment.