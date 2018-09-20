GAC Welcomes Michael Rose as Director of Engineering and Innovation

AGAWAM — Governors America Corp. (GAC) recently welcomed Michael Rose as director of Engineering and Innovation. He brings more than 15 years of product development and innovation experience within the aerospace industry. In this role, he will lead the engineering department and work closely with technical and marketing executives to broaden the company’s portfolio and develop innovative products for the engine control and adjacent markets.

“I am delighted that Michael has decided to join our team here at GAC,” said President Sean Collins. “His multiple accomplishments and wide-ranging experience will assist our entire organization garner new levels of success.”

Rose brings a blend of business acumen, broad technical knowledge, and facilitation practices that stem from his years of experience in the roles of engineer, business development manager, and project leader at L3 Technologies and MIT Lincoln Laboratories. His addition to the team reflects the company’s focus on innovation, continuous improvement, and engineering execution.

Governors America Corp. is a leading provider of engine governing and system controls to a worldwide list of equipment manufacturers and power providers.