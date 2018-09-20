The Dowd Agencies Welcomes Steve Corbin as Account Executive for Employee Benefits

HOLYOKE — The Dowd Agencies, LLC announced that Steve Corbin has joined its Holyoke staff as an account executive responsible for overseeing employee benefits.

“We have a rapidly growing employee-benefits division, and we are proud to welcome Steve to our team to help us achieve our ambitious growth plans,” said John Dowd Jr., president and CEO. “Steve has nearly two decades of experience in the sales and servicing of business accounts of all sizes.”

As an account executive, Corbin has a team-management role and oversees the division, including managing the renewal process, negotiating with carriers, coordinating open-enrollment meetings, assisting clients with changes, monitoring claims, and related responsibilities.

Corbin attended Johnson & Wales University and served in the U.S. Army Reserve. Involved in his community as a youth coach for basketball, soccer, and lacrosse, he is also a grand knight at the Knights of Columbus St. Francis of Assisi Council #10698 and a board member for the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Holyoke.

Jon Lumbra, managing partner of Dowd Financial Services, LLC, noted that employee-benefits programs can be complex and confusing for companies to manage on their own. “Steve joins a dynamic team of financial and employee-benefits experts who partner with companies to create and administer everything from group health, life, dental, and vision insurance to employee-wellness programs, executive compensation plans, and individual and corporate retirement plans, among other programs. The relationships we build are based on trust and professionalism, two qualities Steve has in spades.”