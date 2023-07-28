GCC Foundation Ensures Students Have Technology They Need to Succeed

GREENFIELD — Thanks to a generous donor community, the Greenfield Community College (GCC) Foundation is giving $100,000 to the college to ensure all students have access to critical technology to achieve their educational goals.

The funds will be used to purchase laptops for GCC’s technology lending library, securing enough of the technology to provide one to any matriculated student who needs it. The laptops will be available for matriculated students when the fall semester starts in September.

“We’re dedicated to our students and their dreams of completing a college education, and this program will ensure that technology won’t stand in the way of their success,” said Chet Jordan, vice president of Academic and Student Affairs.

GCC Foundation Executive Director Alexis Page added that “we are thrilled to help GCC provide much-needed technology for GCC students so they can successfully pursue their education.”

The technology lending library is operated through GCC’s library. The lending library also features other items students can borrow at no cost, like WiFi hotspots, digital cameras, voice recorders, and more.

The lending library is just one part of the complete wrap-around services GCC provides students to ensure their success, including access to student emergency funds, tutoring, disability services, a food pantry, and a fitness center and rock-climbing wall. GCC is also planning to reintroduce its internship program for students to get real-life skills while still in college to prepare them for their careers.