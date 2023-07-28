Yankee Mattress Co. Makes, Donates Pet Beds for Dakin Humane Society

AGAWAM — Yankee Mattress Co., a local, employee-owned maker of handcrafted mattresses, has found an innovative way to support a local nonprofit organization while improving its own sustainability goals.

“There is a comfort layer on the top of our mattresses, and when we get to the end of the roll, we always have excess material that’s not quite big enough for a mattress,” said Adam Miller, president of Yankee Mattress Co. “Our lead mattress maker, Aaron Bisson, had the idea to use the surplus to make pet beds, instead of disposing of it. Then Bill Lamirande, our vice president of Sales, suggested donating the beds to Dakin Humane Society as a way to support the great work they do in our community.”

Lamirande coordinates with the Dakin team to customize the sizes needed, including small beds that fit inside the pet carriers the adopted animals go home in, and bigger beds for larger dogs. The number of beds Yankee Mattress creates is based on the amount of excess bedding material it generates.

“The more beds we sell, the more pet beds we can create,” Miller said. “This partnership is a creative way for us to reduce waste while supporting a cause we all believe in.”

Located in Springfield, Dakin Humane Society provides shelter, medical care, spay and neuter services, and behavioral rehabilitation for more than 20,000 animals and people each year.

“We are so grateful for this ongoing donation from Yankee Mattress,” said Kaitlyn Holloway, Dakin’s Community Engagement manager. “We rely solely on contributions from individuals and businesses who care about animals, and these beds allow us to enhance the care and comfort we provide. The idea was a stroke of brilliance.”