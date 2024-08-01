Girl Scouts of Central and Western Massachusetts Elect New Board Members, Officers

HOLYOKE — Girl Scouts of Central and Western Massachusetts (GSCWM) elected nine new members, including one girl member, to its board of directors at its annual meeting on June 23. New board members and officers, elected to serve a two-year term, are:

• Elizabette Batista, superintendent of Public Works for the city of Chicopee and a Massachusetts-registered professional civil engineer;

• Jennifer Cluett, associate vice-president for Enrollment Management and dean of Admissions at Worcester Polytechnic Institute, where she is responsible for the recruitment and enrollment of new undergraduate students;

• Meagen Donoghue, executive director at the Fitchburg Redevelopment Authority, where she works across public, private, and corporate sectors to improve conditions within the community;

• Jessi Kirley, founder of JKirley Collective and a leadership coach, culture strategist, Everything DiSC authorized partner and trained emotional intelligence and mental fitness coach;

• Cortney Lima, associate director of Admission and DEI coordinator at College of the Holy Cross, where she is responsible for initiatives and programming that support marginalized populations through the college admissions process;

• Kimberly McCullen, Workforce Development specialist at College of the Holy Cross, where she provides organizational development support to meet the college’s needs with a specific focus on DEI;

• Christopher Schwantner, chief engineer of Television for New England Public Media (WGBY-TV) in Springfield;

• Stefanie Silva, director of Programs and Events for the Worcester Regional Chamber of Commerce; and

• Finn Albiston, a Girl Scout Senior who began Girl Scouts as a Daisy. They enjoy working with younger Girl Scouts and helping with younger troops assisting leaders with events in their community. Albiston is also a member of GSCWM’s girl advisory board and a member of their communities’ older girl council.

GSCWM board officers include Nicole Messier (president and board chair), program manager at Raytheon Technologies; Christine Cassidy (first vice president), senior vice president and chief Communications officer at Fallon Health; Roberta McCulloch-Dews (second vice president), vice president of Marketing at Greylock Federal Credit Union; Sheryl Zarozny (secretary), vice president and advisory client partner at Optum; and Ryan Matson (treasurer), insurance producer at Braley & Wellington Insurance Group.

“With such a wide array of perspectives and knowledge, our board is better equipped to support and empower young girls in our community, nurturing the strong female leaders of our future,” said Nicole Messier, GSCWM president and board chair. “It’s a privilege to be part of a board that values diversity and dedication. The unique insights and expertise of each member are key to our mission of advancing Girl Scouts and supporting the development of all the girls and families we serve.”