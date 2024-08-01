MountainOne Named Among Most Charitable Companies in Massachusetts

NORTH ADAMS — MountainOne announced it has been named one of the Commonwealth’s top corporate charitable contributors by the Boston Business Journal. MountainOne will be honored with a Corporate Citizenship Award in September at the Seaport Hotel in Boston.

The 2024 Top Charitable Contributors in Massachusetts list honors companies that gave $100,000 or more to Massachusetts-based charities in 2023. Collectively, the 96 companies who qualified for the distinction gave more than $362 million in cash contributions.

MountainOne has a strong, long-standing history of supporting nonprofit organizations that directly and positively impact the communities it serves.

Among the organizations it contributed to in 2023, notable recipients include 1Berkshire, Berkshire Running Foundation, Community Health Programs, Friendship Home, Habitat for Humanity of Greater Plymouth, Hillcrest Educational Centers, Lever Inc., MCLA, Manet Community Health, Quincy Public Schools, South Shore Health Foundation, and the Brien Center.

“It is an honor to be recognized by the Boston Business Journal as one of the top corporate charitable contributors in Massachusetts,” said Robert Fraser, president and CEO of MountainOne. “This acknowledgment reflects our longtime dedication to supporting and enriching our communities.

“I’d be remiss, however, if I didn’t take this opportunity to thank our employees, who personally contributed over 600 volunteer hours in our communities in 2023,” he added. “Each and every Mountaineer takes great pride in our efforts to make a positive impact, and together we will continue to prioritize community engagement as a core commitment at MountainOne.”