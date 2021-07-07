Girl Scouts of Central & Western Massachusetts Announces New Board Members

HOLYOKE — The Girl Scouts of Central & Western Massachusetts (GSCWM) elected eight new members to board of directors at its virtual annual meeting on June 23. The new board members, all of whom will serve a two-year term, include:

• Carla Carten, executive director of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Strategy for Mass General Brigham Health Care;

• Ella Grant, senior Girl Scout and student at Tantasqua Regional High School;

• Lisa Greene, director of Patient Accounts/HIM for AdCare Hospital of Worcester;

• Kate Kane, Wealth Management advisor for Northwestern Mutual;

• Shirley Konneh, assistant director at the Center for Career Development at the College of the Holy Cross;

• Laura Marotta, co-founder and executive director of Creative Hub Worcester;

• Roberta McCullough-Dews, director of Administrative Services within the Office of the Pittsfield Mayor and Public Information officer for the City of Pittsfield; and

• Addison Witkes, senior Girl Scout and student at Wachusett Regional High School.

“I am pleased to welcome, and thrilled to have the privilege to serve on the board with, these new members,” said Joan Bertrand, GSCWM board president. “They are dynamic individuals with diverse talents and experiences to help oversee the operations of the Girl Scouts of Central and Western Massachusetts and further our mission to build girls of courage, confidence, and character, who make the world a better place.”