Bay Path University Joins United States Collegiate Athletic Assoc.

LONGMEADOW — Bay Path University announced its membership confirmation to the United States Collegiate Athletic Association (USCAA). The university will sponsor Division I volleyball, soccer, and softball teams in the 2021-22 academic year as members of the USCAA.

“This is an exciting time for Bay Path athletics and our student-athletes. Moving from the NCAA to the USCAA provides us with the opportunity to compete at both the regional and national level in new ways,” said Joel Wincowski, vice president for Enrollment Management, Marketing, and Athletics. “In addition, participating at the Division I level enables us to now offer athletic scholarships, which are very attractive to student-athletes and their families when making decisions of where to study and play.”

The USCAA’s focus is to enhance member institutions through athletics by providing opportunities for small colleges to compete on an equal level of competition with schools of like size and athletic programs. The USCAA conducts 15 national championships, names All-Americans, recognizes scholar-athletes, and promotes USCAA member schools through various means.

“The USCAA is excited to welcome Bay Path University,” USCAA CEO Matt Simms said. “Bay Path has a long-standing tradition of outstanding education and athletic programs for young women. We believe the USCAA is a better fit financially and from an opportunity standpoint for schools like Bay Path. We look forward to Bay Path competing for the Small College National Championships this season.”

The university softball team, which won its first championship as part of the NECC in 2018, will continue to be coached by Steve Smith, director of Athletics, head softball coach, and 2018 NECC Softball Coach of the Year. In addition, the university is in the final stages of the hiring process for both the volleyball and soccer coaches and will share the new hire announcements in the coming weeks.