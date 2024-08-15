Girl Scouts Receive $15,000 Grant from Irene E. & George A. Davis Foundation

HOLYOKE — Girl Scouts of Central and Western Massachusetts (GSCWM) announced the continued investment by the Irene E. & George A. Davis Foundation through a $15,000 grant in support of It’s A Girls World, one of the community-based programs Girl Scouts offers.

The afterschool program engages Hampden County girls in grades K-6 in STEM, financial literacy, and health and personal wellness topics.

“We are extraordinarily grateful to be recognized by the Irene E. & George A. Davis Foundation as an organization seeking to improve the quality of lives of girls in our community,” said Theresa Lynn, GSCWM’s CEO. “Introducing middle-school girls to STEM careers they might not have known existed or showing them what a budget looks like, helping elementary-school kids craft prototypes for inventions, or simply introducing them to the joy of discovering new things, hinting at where their strengths and skills lie, enable members to realize their own potential and gain critical skills they will carry throughout their lives. It is made possible by this generous support.”

The Girl Scout Leadership Experience is a collection of engaging, challenging, and fun activities for girls to develop a strong sense of self, display positive values, seek challenges, learn from setbacks, form and maintain healthy relationships, and learn to identify and solve problems in their community. The generous support of contributors such as the Irene E. & George A. Davis Foundation — which supports a variety of nonprofit organizations seeking to improve the quality of lives for those living in Hampden County — makes this possible.