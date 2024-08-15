AXiA Charitable Fund Supports Two Local Nonprofits

WEST SPRINGFIELD — AXiA Insurance Services, through its AXiA Charitable Fund, recently supported two local nonprofit organizations in the Pioneer Valley, with a combined donation total of $32,500.

The recipients included Look Memorial Park, based in Florence, and Hope for Youth and Families Foundation, based in Springfield.

As an annual Look Park community partner, AXiA’s gift was directed to park upkeep and provision of staffed activities, available to all who attend the grounds. This includes subsidized access for day and season passes to low-income families.

Hope for Youth and Families Foundation (HYFF) allocated its donation to some of its summer programming, assisting disadvantaged youth participants in career and college exploration programs to promote their future successful sustainability. In a collaborative effort initiated by AXiA, a field trip is to take place at the park this August, culminating HYFF’s summer programming with a fun-filled day for the kids.

Since its establishment in 2022, the AXiA Charitable Fund has supported 15 nonprofits in the communities it serves.