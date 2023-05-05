Girls Inc. Exceeds $100,000 Fundraising Goal at Spirit of Girls Event

HOLYOKE — Girls Inc. of the Valley’s annual signature event on April 28 exceeded its fundraising goal of $100,000, thanks to the support from corporate sponsors, including lead sponsor PeoplesBank, and generous individual donors.

About 400 people attended “Spirit of Girls: Hall of Fame,” where they heard from current students, alumni, and parent speakers about the impact Girls Inc. programs have had on them.

“We are ecstatic about the support we have received from the community,” Girls Inc. of the Valley Executive Director Suzanne Parker said. “It was an incredibly inspiring evening that would not have been possible without our table ambassadors, volunteers, board members, and staff. It was an unforgettable evening!”

More than 50 volunteers worked hard to make this event happen. Funds raised directly support free summer programming for youth in Holyoke, Springfield, Chicopee, and beyond.

“Spirit of Girls: Hall of Fame” was sponsored by PeoplesBank; Hazen Paper Co.; Scout Curated Wears; Aaron’s; bankESB; the Collins Companies; Monson Savings Bank; Westfield State University; Doherty, Wallace, Pillsbury & Murphy, P.C.; Holyoke Gas & Electric; Marcotte Ford; Parker’s Portables; the Place 2 Be; Bay Path University; Ellen Rudley & Associates; Holyoke Medical Center; Kuhn Riddle Architects; O’Reilly, Talbot & Okun Engineering Associates; and Planned Parenthood League of Massachusetts.

Girls Inc. of the Valley is a nonprofit organization that offers transformational youth programs that support the personal and professional development journeys of students throughout the Valley at no cost to their families.