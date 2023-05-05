Monson Savings Bank Announces Three Free Shred Days

MONSON — Monson Savings Bank announced it will once again host free community shred days in 2023. All are welcome to attend the events.

As in previous years, Monson Savings Bank is partnering up with PROSHRED of Wilbraham for this series of events welcoming the public to discard their documents in a safe and secure manner. This is an ideal opportunity to dispose of unwanted documents such as tax returns, bank or credit-card statements, bills, and medical records. Pre-packaged refreshments and giveaways will be available while supplies last.

Shred days are scheduled for Saturday, June 10 from 9 a.m. to noon at the Hampden branch, 15 Somers Road; Saturday, Sept. 23 from 9 a.m. to noon at the Ware branch, 136 West St.; and Saturday, Oct. 14 from 9 a.m. to noon at the Wilbraham branch, 100 Post Office Park.

“We take the protection of information and data very seriously,” said Dan Moriarty, president and CEO of Monson Savings Bank. “By partnering with PROSHRED, we are further able to protect our community members by giving everyone a free opportunity to dispose of sensitive documents securely. We welcome everyone to join Monson Savings Bank and the on-site PROSHRED trucks during our community shred days.”

Monson Savings Bank also helps customers learn the importance of protecting their personal information and their identity through the bank’s frequently updated Safety and Security blog section. These learning opportunities and reminders help consumers to be more vigilant when it comes to protecting their private and personal details and making sure their information does not fall into the wrong hands.