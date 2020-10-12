Girls Inc. of the Valley Launches Initiative to Educate the Future of Women Voters

HOLYOKE — Girls Inc. of the Valley has launched its new initiative, She Votes, with a recorded video from Senator Elizabeth Warren to educate and support our future of women voters. The goal is to make sure every girl sees herself as a voter, knows the process, and is ready when it’s her turn. They’ve launched this campaign with two primary goals:

The Girls Inc. team are experts on girls and their development, both locally and nationally. Girls Inc. of the Valley is part of a 150-year-old organization that always puts girls first, inspiring them as they grow into strong, smart, and bold women. The privilege of voting is our most powerful agent of change. Only 14 states in the United States allow 16 and 17 year-olds to pre-register to vote, and Massachusetts is one of them. Girls Inc. of the Valley aims to pre-register as many 16- and 17-year-old girls as possible in this community-wide volunteer effort and to launch a peer fundraising campaign, to support the She Votes curriculum.

She Votes and Girls Inc. has received commitments from a variety of sponsors including MassMutual, Peerless Precision, Lotus & Compass Inc., and Chikmedia.

Senator Elizabeth Warren’s video can be found on the Girls Inc. of the Valley Website and Facebook page:

“Girls Inc. teaches us that today’s girls are tomorrow’s leaders,” said Senator Warren. “I want every girl in Massachusetts and across the country to know they can get out there and make their voices heard. Once you turn 16, you can pre-register to vote here in Massachusetts. You don’t have to wait until you’re 18 to be ready for the next election.”

The campaign launched October 1, on UNICEF’s International Day of the Girl, and will last through October 24. Girls Inc. of the Valley hosted a Facebook Live event to premier the launch video from Senator Elizabeth Warren and will be showing video spotlights from a variety of other influential women in politics throughout the campaign. Their goal is to highlight the importance of voting and having women in elected office with these videos. The She Votes campaign will take place right here in the Valley; simultaneously national and international media activities will take place all across the globe.