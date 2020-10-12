Dress for Success to Offer By-Appointment Tag Sale

Dress for Success Western Massachusetts will host another of its popular clothing tag sales at the Eastfield Mall to raise funds and awareness of its mission, but this time with a focus on public safety.

Individuals or small groups will be welcomed into the tag sale, to be held Oct. 19 through Oct. 24, by appointment only and for an hour at a time. Shoppers interested in booking a one-hour appointment to browse and shop should contact Boutique Manager Diane Jacobs at [email protected] or 413-732-8179. Four people will be scheduled each hour, so small groups are welcome. Masks will be required in order to shop at the tag sale.

As always, the new and gently used merchandise includes items from name-brand retailers and fashion houses such as Anne Klein, Evan Picone, Ellen Tracy and many more. Customers can fill a shopping bag for only $25.

The event will be held in the Eastfield Mall at 1655 Boston Road, Springfield, where Dress for Success maintains a boutique. The tag sale event itself will be held next door to Hannoush Jewelers. Hundreds of women have refreshed their wardrobes at past tag sales, while at the same time supporting Dress for Success’ mission to empower women to achieve economic independence. Be sure to tell your friends and mark your calendar—this is one event you don’t want to miss.

All proceeds will benefit Dress for Success Western Massachusetts. Volunteers are needed for the event. If you are interested, please contact [email protected].

For more information about Dress for Success Western Mass., contact Executive Director Margaret Tantillo at (413) 732-8179.