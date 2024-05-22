Girls Inc. of the Valley’s Teen Advocacy Board to Host Fundraising Event

HOLYOKE — Girls Inc. of the Valley’s Teen Advocacy Board (TAB) will host a fundraising event on Friday, May 24 from 6 to 8 p.m. to benefit Hope for Holyoke, a local organization welcoming all people in recovery from substance use and those affected by substance use.

The event will take place at Girls Inc. of the Valley’s headquarters at 480 Hampden St., Holyoke. Parking for the event is located at 16 Linden St., Holyoke.

TAB will be selling bracelets with inspirational quotes at the event to spread awareness and support those struggling with substance abuse. Substance abuse is TAB’s chosen cause as it effects an overwhelming amount of people in the community, and there is not an abundance of resources for those impacted.

“The Teen Advocacy Board, or TAB, is a group of teens in the Pioneer Valley area who are passionate about creating change and want to give back to our community. Every year, TAB picks a cause that we advocate and fundraise for,” said Lita Pierson, a current member of TAB.

The event is open to the public, and drinks and refreshments will be provided. For people who would like to support the cause but are unable to attend the event, bracelets can be purchased by emailing Amy Bonilla, Girls Inc. MHSP facilitator, at [email protected].

“Activism is important in order to create change and make the world a better place,” Pierson said. “We are fundraising for Hope for Holyoke. From support groups to career-readiness programs and much more, Hope for Holyoke provides free and accessible resources to community members impacted by substance abuse.”