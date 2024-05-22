Freedom Credit Union Raises Nearly $3,000 for Local Nonprofits

SPRINGFIELD — Committed to supporting local nonprofits that help its members and community, Freedom Credit Union raised $2,925 during its Month of Giving campaigns during the first three months of 2024.

Funds were split between four organizations: Massachusetts Coalition for the Homeless (January), the Foundation for TJO Animals and Franklin County Regional Dog Shelter (February), and Griffin’s Friends (March).

“All of these organizations have been included in our monthly giving campaigns for years because they are causes that are important to our members, staff, and community,” Freedom Credit Union President Glenn Welch said. “They each provide essential services that make our region a better place for all.”

The mission of the Massachusetts Coalition for the Homeless is “to create lasting solutions to housing, income, health, education, and racial inequalities in all parts of the Commonwealth.”

The Foundation for TJO Animals supports the Thomas J. O’Connor Adoption Center, which provides animal shelter and adoption services for the cities of Springfield, Chicopee, and Holyoke.

The Franklin County Regional Dog Shelter is a volunteer-led group serving the communities of Franklin County. Its mission is to protect and improve the lives of stray, lost, and unwanted dogs.

Griffin’s Friends is committed to helping ease the hardships of children in treatment for cancer and the families who love and support them.

Freedom’s May Month of Giving campaign supports A Bed for Every Child. The community is invited to stop by any Freedom branch throughout the month to support this endeavor with cash donations. Over the summer, in June, July, and August, Freedom will again collect funds and nonperishable food items in support of the Food Bank of Western Massachusetts.