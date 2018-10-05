Girls on the Run to Host FUNdraiser on Oct. 6 at Mill 180 Park

EASTHAMPTON — Girls on the Run of Western Massachusetts will host a FUNdraiser at Mill 180 Park in Easthampton this Saturday, Oct. 6, from 7 to 10 p.m. Attendees will enjoy a fun night with appetizers, silent auction, and cash bar while supporting the work of Girls on the Run.

The organization’s mission is to inspire girls to be joyful, healthy, and confident using a fun, experience-based curriculum which creatively integrates running. All proceeds from Saturday’s go toward scholarships so more girls can participate in this life-changing program. Last year, Girls on the Run served 1,200 girls in Western Mass., and 54% received financial assistance. This year, the organization expects to serve more than 1,500 girls.

Tickets cost $30 per person or $50 for two. Tickets can be purchased at www.girlsontherunwesternma.org or at the door.