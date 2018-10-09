DiGrigoli School of Cosmetology to Offer New Evening Program

WEST SPRINGFIELD — Due to high demand, DiGrigoli School of Cosmetology on Riverdale Street in West Springfield will begin offering an evening program starting Tuesday, Nov. 6.

“We’re very excited to add this night program to our school,” said owner Paul DiGrigoli. “It’s great for those who have always wanted to pursue cosmetology but couldn’t due to conflicting work schedules or childcare. Just because life gets busy doesn’t mean you should throw away your dreams. Now is the perfect time to join the DiGrigoli School family.”

The program will run Monday to Thursday from 5:30 to 9:45 p.m. and will be available to all new and current students. Those interested in either the day or evening programs should contact admissions at (413) 827-0037, ext. 28 or visit www.digrigoli.com/school for more information. Financial assistance is available for those who qualify.