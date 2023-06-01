Girls on the Run Western Massachusetts to Host 5K Celebration 5K on June 3

SPRINGFIELD — Girls on the Run Western Massachusetts will host its annual spring 5K event on Saturday, June 3 at Western New England University and expects between 3,500 and 4,000 people to attend.

Girls on the Run is a physical-activity-based, positive youth-development program that uses fun running games and dynamic discussions to teach life skills to girls grades 3-8. During two 10-week programs each year, in the fall and spring, girls participate in lessons that foster confidence, build peer connections, and encourage community service while they prepare for an end-of-season, celebratory 5K event.

This spring season of Girls on the Run included 1,030 participants in 75 sites around Western Mass., with 285 volunteer coaches bringing the curriculum to life. The run starts at 10:30 a.m., but the group warm-up will begin at 10 a.m., and participants will arrive for fun events at 9:30 a.m.

Participation in the 5K event is open to the public, and all proceeds from the event will benefit Girls on the Run Western Massachusetts. The Registration cost is $30 for adults and $10 for youth, and includes an event shirt.

Early arrival is suggested. Registration opens at 8:30 a.m. Girls on the Run is also looking for volunteers for this event. For more information about the event, how to register, and volunteer opportunities, visit www.girlsontherunwesternma.org.