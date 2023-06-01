EforAll Showcase & Gala Slated for June 8 at Hot Plate Brewing Company

PITTSFIELD — Entrepreneurship for All (EforAll) Berkshire County will celebrate the nine graduates of the 2023 Spring Accelerator Program and award nearly $7,000 in seed capital at its Showcase and Gala at Hot Plate Brewing Company on Thursday, June 8 at 5:30 p.m.

EforAll Berkshire County began its seventh accelerator in February and will celebrate the nine businesses that have completed this intensive program. They spent 12 weeks learning from experts on a variety of topics about business. With the help of 27 volunteer mentors, the entrepreneurs have developed plans to build and sustain their businesses.

The ceremony will feature pitches from the nine graduates, a speech presented by one of the graduating cohort members, and distribution of the $7,000 prize pool. Prior to the ceremony, the graduates have been invited to table and showcase their businesses as well as sell goods between 5:30 and 6:30 p.m. The ceremony will begin at 6:30 p.m.