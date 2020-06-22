Girls on the Run Western Massachusetts Unveils Power Up Activity Kit

NORTHAMPTON — Girls on the Run Western Massachusetts unveiled the Power Up Activity Kit to help keep Western Mass. girls active and healthy through the summer while inspiring creativity, encouraging movement, and teaching new skills. Girls on the Run is a leader in developing and delivering life-changing programs for girls through more than 75 sites across Western Mass. and has served more than 5,400 girls since it was founded in 2015.

After the cancelation of schools, implementation of social distancing, and the restrictions around large public events due to the coronavirus pandemic, the nonprofit adapted quickly to alter its spring season to continue to deliver on its mission to inspire girls to be joyful, healthy, and confident. This new offering also delivers on that mission.

“Providing girls with opportunities to develop empathy, build resiliency, and identify and understand their values, choices, and emotions are important now more than ever before,” said Alison Berman, council director of Girls on the Run Western Massachusetts. “It is never too early for girls to learn how to put these important skills into practice. This kit will help girls move, laugh, and grow, and in the process find their inner girl power.”

The at-home kit includes 50 activities to fuel girls’ mind, body, and spirit that emphasize the important connection between physical and emotional health. Each activity helps girls learn important skills, such as how to cope when things get difficult, demonstrate care for self and others, and practice positivity. From silly starters to fun movement games and challenges, the activities were designed to get girls to laugh, create, and grow.

Available at www.girlsontherunwesternma.org, the kit costs $49 and includes the Power Up Activity Book, an exclusive GRL PWR T-shirt, a physical-activity training plan, a completion certificate, and a few other fun surprises, delivered directly to each girl’s doorstep.

The nonprofit organization is also raising funds to provide sponsored kits to girls within the community. Visit the website to make a donation.

“For five years, we have always done everything we can to support all girls as they navigate adolescence,” Berman said. “This kit will help her grow her confidence and realize the potential she has to power up.”