Top Page Banner

Business Talk Podcast Special Coverage

Business Talk With Bob Nakosteen

By 117

We are excited to announce that BusinessWest, in partnership with Living Local, has launched a new podcast series, Business Talk. Each episode will feature in-depth interviews and discussions with local industry leaders, providing thoughtful perspectives on the Western Massachuetts economy and the many business ventures that keep it running during these challenging times

Episode 5: June 29, 2020

George Interviews Bob Nakosteen of UMass Amherst, Isenberg School of Management 

George O’Brien interviews Bob Nakosteen, Department Chair & Professor of Operations & Information Management for UMass Amherst, Isenberg School of Management and discusses the economic, health, and political climate as it pertains to education, business, and consumer confidence.

Sponsored by:

18_CommercialServices-2Color

Also Available On

Tags:

Related Posts

Why Working from Home Can Increase Cybersecurity Threats

By

Shaking the Pillars of the Local Economy

By

Waiting for the Economy to Reopen Is a Frustrating Exercise

By