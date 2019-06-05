Glasgow Lands Scottish Festival Committee to Present Donations to Viability, RVCC

NORTHAMPTON — On Thursday, June 13, the Glasgow Lands Scottish Festival Committee will present donations totaling $30,000 to two local organizations that support Pioneer Valley residents with mental-health conditions. Forum House, a program of Viability Inc., and River Valley Counseling Center will each receive a check for their diligent work making the Scottish Festival a success in 2018.

The checks will be presented on at 5:30 p.m. at the Holyoke Council on Aging, 291 Pine St., Holyoke. This will be a celebratory event featuring agency and local leadership and agency members. Light refreshments will be served.

For the past 26 years, the Glasgow Lands Scottish Festival has brought Scottish culture, music, athletic games, and goods to the Pioneer Valley, but the festival does much more than that. The festival organizers have been dedicated to supporting local nonprofit organizations, and have donated more than $230,000 from festival proceeds over the festival’s 26 years as a nonprofit organization.

This year’s festival will take place on Saturday, July 20 at Look Park in Northampton. The festival will feature pipe bands, athletics, dancers, and Celtic rock bands. Forum House and River Valley Counseling Center will again be beneficiaries of proceeds.