Mercy Medical Center Names Dr. Robert Roose Chief Medical Officer

SPRINGFIELD — Dr. Robert Roose has been named chief medical officer for Mercy Medical Center. In this position, Roose provides clinical leadership and administrative direction in developing and attaining strategic and operating objectives related to medical practice and patient care at Mercy Medical Center and its affiliates. He also serves as a liaison between administration and the medical staff, and provides leadership in advancing quality initiatives, clinical care, patient satisfaction, and provider and colleague engagement.

Roose joined the Mercy team in 2013, first serving as chief medical officer of Addiction and Recovery Services at Providence Behavioral Health Hospital (PBHH), and later as vice president of Behavioral Health for Mercy Medical Center and its affiliates. His many accomplishments include spearheading the expansion of opioid-treatment programs and championing the creation of the clinical-stabilization service at PBHH. He most recently served in the regional role of chief of Addiction Medicine & Recovery Services for Trinity Health Of New England and has been participating in the Trinity Health Strategic Leadership Program with selected leaders from around the nation.

In addition to his clinical responsibilities, Roose has served on the Quality Improvement Council of the American Society of Addiction Medicine, the Clinical Issues Advisory Council and Substance Use Disorder Prevention and Treatment Task Force of the Massachusetts Hospital Assoc., and Gov. Charlie Baker’s Opioid Addiction Working Group. He has presented and published on various aspects of addiction treatment, and has been a prominent community leader and spokesperson on efforts throughout the region to address the opioid epidemic.

Roose earned his doctor of medicine and master in public health degrees at George Washington University School of Medicine and Health Sciences in Washington D.C. and completed his residency training in Family Medicine at Montefiore Medical Center/Albert Einstein College of Medicine in the Bronx, N.Y.

“In addition to his clinical expertise and proven leadership skills, Dr. Roose always demonstrates empathy and compassion in his dealings with patients and colleagues,” said Mark Fulco, president of Mercy Medical Center and its affiliates. “He is a valuable resource to the individuals we serve, our health ministry, and the local community.”