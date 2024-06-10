Greater Springfield Habitat for Humanity to Host Free Estate-planning Seminar

WEST SPRINGFIELD — On Wednesday, June 12 from 6 to 7:30 p.m., Greater Springfield Habitat for Humanity (GSHFH) will host a free financial seminar at the Chicopee Public Library, located at 449 Front St.

Attorney Gillian Szlachetka Dubay will share her expertise on wills, probate, healthcare proxies, power of attorney, and life insurance. There is no cost to attend, but participants are required to sign up by emailing or calling the library’s reference desk at [email protected] or (413) 594-1800, ext. 3.

“Gillian does an amazing job presenting a topic that is not easy to talk about. She makes sure people leave with new knowledge and resources,” said Olga Callirgos, GSHFH Homeowner Programs coordinator. “I find it to be a great seminar and am looking forward to learning alongside our community members.”

This free estate-planning seminar is the second of its kind hosted by Greater Springfield Habitat for Humanity since its induction last fall. To keep up to date about future financial-based Habitat seminars, visit habitatspringfield.org/upcoming-events.