MountainOne Investments Promotes Seth Shepard to Financial Advisor

NORTH ADAMS — MountainOne announced that Seth Shepard has been promoted to financial advisor.

In this role, Shepard determines a client’s financial objectives, offers strategic advice on products and services to meet client goals, and manages client assets through portfolio design and retirement solutions. His focus is on asset management, portfolio management, retirement planning, and college-education planning.

Shepard has been with MountainOne Investments since 2022, most recently as a paraplanner. He is a member of MountainOne’s communications committee and previously served on the MountainOne 175th celebration committee. Prior to joining MountainOne Investments, he was an account manager with Girardi Distributors in Pittsfield and a football coach at Mount Ida College in Newton. He holds a bachelor’s degree in coaching and event operations from Johnson & Wales University.

“It’s a pleasure to announce Seth’s promotion to financial advisor,” said Kevin Dupuis, vice president, Operations manager with MountainOne Investments. “He is a dedicated professional whose knowledge and interpersonal skills are ideally suited to this pivotal role within our organization.”