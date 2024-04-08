Greater Springfield Habitat to Host One-day Build Event on April 13

WEST SPRINGFIELD — In honor of March’s Women’s History Month and Habitat for Humanity’s Women Build event, Greater Springfield Habitat for Humanity (GSHFH) will host Spring into Action on Saturday, April 13. The event was rescheduled from March 23 due to poor weather.

From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., several teams of five to eight people will venture to GSHFH’s parking lot at 268 Cold Spring Ave., West Springfield, to build one of eight pieces of outdoor furniture or yard accessories. Their finished products will be auctioned off at a later date. Participants had to register before March 29.

“This event should be a lot of fun while also helping volunteers to become more comfortable working with power tools,” said Aimee Giroux, GSHFH executive director. “It will hopefully give them the confidence to join us out on a build suite.”

Participants will receive snacks and goody bags, and may win prizes. Following the build, a wrap party will be held at Two Weeks Notice Brewing Co. at 110 Bosworth St., West Springfield.

GSHFH is dedicated to strengthening communities by empowering low-income families to change their lives and the lives of future generations through homeownership and home-preservation opportunities. Since 1987, Greater Springfield Habitat has built or repaired 129 homes in Hampden County.