Tickets Now on Sale for Yidstock

AMHERST — Tickets are now on sale for Yidstock: the Festival of New Yiddish Music, happening July 11-14 at the Yiddish Book Center. Now in its 12th year, Yidstock brings the best in klezmer and new Yiddish music to the Yiddish Book Center’s stage. Highlights this year will include the Klezmatics, Frank London, Eleanor Reissa, Judy Bressler, Daniel Kahn, and many more.

Concert passes are available and include admission to all concerts and the two dance workshops. Individual tickets are also available for purchase for those who can only attend for part of the weekend.

This year, livestream concert passes will allow friends from afar to experience Yidstock from the comfort of their homes. These passes only include access to the seven concerts; they do not include access to talks, workshops, or the film screening.

Visit yiddishbookcenter.org/yidstock for more information and to purchase tickets.