Greater Westfield Chamber of Commerce Announces “Of the Year” Award Winners

WESTFIELD — The Greater Westfield Chamber of Commerce announced its “Of the Year” Awards for 2022. The Business of the Year is VIVID Hair Salon & Spa, the Nonprofit of the Year is United Way of Pioneer Valley, the Lifetime Achievement Award goes to Bill Parks of Boys and Girls Club of Greater Westfield, and the Member of the Year Award goes to Cathy Langlois of ServiceMaster of Greater Springfield.

The four award winners will be recognized at the Greater Westfield Chamber’s annual meeting and awards banquet on Wednesday, Nov. 16. A cocktail hour from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. will be followed by a program from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. The event will be hosted by Tekoa Country Club, 458 Russell Road, Westfield. The event sponsor is Westfield Bank, and Daniel Marini, the bank’s senior vice president of Retail Banking and Marketing, will be the keynote speaker.

To pre-register or for more information, visit members.westfieldbiz.org/events or call the chamber office at (413) 568-1618. More information about the award winners can be found at www.facebook.com/westfieldbiz.

