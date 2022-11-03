American International College to Honor Veterans at Annual Ceremony

SPRINGFIELD — American International College (AIC) will host its annual Veterans Day ceremony, dedicated to honoring and supporting those men and women who have served their country, on Thursday, Nov. 10 beginning at 11 a.m. in the Schwartz Campus Center auditorium. The public is invited to attend.

An AIC campus tradition, the ceremony is sponsored by the multi-generational alumni veterans committee, which includes alumni spanning more than 50 years.

The ceremony will begin with the presentation of the colors by the Westover Honor Guard and will include a ‘missing man table’ remembrance, a ceremony featuring a table set for one to symbolize and honor fallen, missing, or imprisoned military service members.

The keynote speech will be delivered by Brig. Gen. John Driscoll, retired commander of the Massachusetts Army National Guard. Driscoll served more than 33 years in the National Guard until his retirement in June 2022 and was honored as the 2015 Springfield Veteran of the Year. His other awards include the Legion of Merit, Meritorious Service Medal, Army Commendation Medal, Army Achievement Medal, Military Outstanding Volunteer Service Medal, Army Parachutist Badge, and Ranger Tab.

In keeping with tradition, Douglas Mattson, the AIC first-year English student chosen as the winner of the college’s patriotic essay contest, will read his winning entry aloud. The ceremony will conclude with a laying of a wreath by the AIC veterans alumni committee and the playing of “Taps.”