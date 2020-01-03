Greenfield Community College to Host Enrollment Event on Jan. 11

GREENFIELD — Greenfield Community College (GCC) will host an enrollment event from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 11 at its main campus in Greenfield. Registration for spring 2020 classes is happening now for all students.

“We designed the Saturday enrollment event knowing that our students have incredibly busy lives and many work full-time jobs and have families. We hope this format meets the needs of people who are exploring college and career-development opportunities in a manner that is both welcoming and flexible,” said Anna Berry, dean of Students.

Prospective students and their families will have an opportunity to meet with financial-aid counselors to navigate financial options and complete an application for assistance; speak with staff about GCC’s more than 35 degree and career certificate programs, and learn about the many student support services available. Students will receive instant acceptance, complete placement testing, meet with an advisor, and register for classes, all in one visit. Attendees will leave campus with class schedules in hand.

Those who are unable to attend this event may contact the Admission Office at (413) 775-1801 or www.gcc.mass.edu/admission to make an appointment.