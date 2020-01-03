Bright Nights at Forest Park to Stay Open Until Jan. 5

SPRINGFIELD — There are just three nights left to experience Bright Nights at Forest Park’s 25th season. The holiday lighting show will be open nightly through Sunday, Jan. 5. Gates will open each night at 5 p.m. and will close at 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 9 p.m. on Sunday. Every car in line at closing will be able to take the tour.

This year, Bright Nights debuted the MGM Springfield display, welcomed musical performances by local high-school choral groups, and celebrated the 25th, 250th, 2,500th, and 25,000th cars to visit this season. It was voted #4 in USA Today’s “10 Best Public Holiday Light Displays.”

