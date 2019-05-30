Greenfield Cooperative Bank Promotes Brandon Lively, Anthony Worden

GREENFIELD — Michael Tucker, president and CEO of Greenfield Cooperative Bank (GCB), announced that the board of directors has approved the promotions of Brandon Lively to executive vice president, Information Systems, and Anthony Worden to executive vice president and senior commercial loan officer.

Lively has more than 22 years of banking experience and joined GCB in 1999. He is responsible for the bank’s electronic banking department, information systems, and online security, as well as managing the staff that handle these areas. He received his associate degree in information systems from Greenfield Community College and is a graduate of numerous systems-related programs and certificates. He has been active with the United Way allocations panels and several other groups.

Worden has more than 20 years of experience in commercial lending and has been with GCB since 2008. His focus is managing the bank’s commercial lending arm. GCB provides financing for equipment, working capital, and commercial mortgages for small to mid-sized businesses primarily in Franklin and Hampshire counties. Worden earned his bachelor’s degree in business administration and his MBA from UMass Amherst, and also graduated from the Stonier Graduate School of Banking at the University of Pennsylvania in 2017. He is active with the town of Greenfield Cable Advisory Committee and the Turners Falls Downtown Working Group.