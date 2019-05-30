Ready to Retire? Learn How to Craft What Comes Next

EAST LONGMEADOW — For many professionals, retirement is the golden carrot that looms at the end of a long career. But what happens next? On Monday, June 3, Bay Path University will host “Your Third Act: What’s Next?”

This three-hour interactive session, presented by Carla Oleska of Carla Oleska & Co., and Laurie Cirillo, executive director of Career Services at Bay Path University, will focus on how to share your experience, wisdom, and joy as you craft your next purposeful life adventure.

This session, presented by Strategic Alliances at Bay Path University and Johnson & Hill Staffing, in partnership with the Bay Path University Advisory Council, begins at 6 p.m. at Bay Path University’s Philip H. Ryan Health Science Center, 1 Denslow Road, East Longmeadow.

Tickets to this session include dinner and are available now. To sign up for this session or to learn more, visit baypath.edu/careertransitionseries.