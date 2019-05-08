Greenfield Cooperative Bank Promotes Three Employees

GREENFIELD — Michael Tucker, president and CEO of Greenfield Cooperative Bank, announced that the board of directors has approved the promotions of Colleen Bugbee, Mary Rawls, and Jane Trombi.

Bugbee was elected senior vice president and treasurer. She is responsible for the bank’s treasury functions, including managing the bank’s investments, asset/liability process, and annual budgeting. She has 40 years of experience in the financial-services industry, having started with the former Monarch Capital. She has been with the bank since 2006. Bugbee received her bachelor’s degree from Syracuse University and her master’s degree in accounting from Western New England University. She is a volunteer at Horizon for Homeless Children and is chairman of the finance committee at Trinity United Methodist Church.

Rawls was elected senior vice president – Compliance, and co-CRA officer for the bank. She has more than 25 years of experience in banking, joining GCB in 1994. She is responsible for ensuring bank compliance with the numerous banking and consumer laws and regulations. She also coordinates various regulatory and compliance examinations for the bank. Rawls is a graduate of the New England School for Financial Studies at Babson College and has held a variety of roles in the branch and operations areas as well throughout her career. She is a long-time volunteer and active with American Cancer Society and 4-H Club. She is also on the board of Big Brothers/Big Sisters of Franklin County.

Trombi was elected senior vice president – Residential Lending and co-CRA Officer. She joined GCB in 1999 and has more than 21 years of experience in banking and residential lending. She is based in Greenfield and is responsible for the management of the residential and consumer lending department of the bank. Trombi is a graduate of the University of New Hampshire and tthe New England School for Financial Studies at Babson College. She is active in several community causes, including the United Way board, Big Brothers/Big Sisters, and the Women’s Way.