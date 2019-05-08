PV Financial Group Appoints Cheryl Hoey Chief Financial Officer

LUDLOW — Community-based financial advising firm PV Financial Group recently welcomed the newest member of its senior leadership team, Cheryl Hoey, CPA. Hoey will serve as PV’s chief financial officer, providing high-level support for the firm, overseeing company finances, creating and managing budgets, as well as forecasting trends.

With more than 28 years of experience working within various accounting positions for businesses across Massachusetts, Hoey will help PV’s financial advisors better serve clients with her expertise in tax preparation and auditing.

“Cheryl brings extensive accounting, financial, and operational experience to our firm. This, combined with her careful attention to detail and commitment to community, will make for a significant contribution to the clients we serve,” said Ed Sokolowski, managing partner.

Having worked at several private companies, as well as large firms including Merrill Lynch and the Unum Group, Hoey has honed her skills in the areas of investments, tax preparation, international accounting, and financial risk.