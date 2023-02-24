Greenfield Launches New Website

GREENFIELD — The city of Greenfield’s website has a new look and a better user experience. The redesigned, reorganized website at greenfield-ma.gov features improved functionality, revamped and updated content, and a refreshed design.

“The new website offers more than a new look. We went through and reviewed every page, updating and rewriting when necessary to improve the user experience and ensure visitors receive the most useful and accurate information,” Mayor Roxann Wedegartner said. “We’ll be adding more features and pages over the coming weeks and months, and if members of the community have ideas for frequently asked questions and other content, we certainly want to hear from them.”

Suggestions about additional content for the website can be submitted via email to [email protected].

“I want to thank my administrative assistant, Caitlin von Schmidt, who has handled the bulk of the migration and editing, along with staff from every city department who reviewed and refreshed their content,” Wedegartner added.

Through a competitive bidding process, Michigan-based Revize was selected for the website redesign. The city last redesigned its website in 2015. Those who have difficulty accessing the new website are advised to clear the cache in their web browser. Search-engine results may also direct to the old site for a week or two.