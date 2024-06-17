Greenfield Recreation Department Celebrates Debut of New Bocce Courts 

GREENFIELD — With a ribbon-cutting ceremony on June 14, the Greenfield Recreation Department is unveiled new bocce courts on Gerrett Street, parallel to Beacon Park.

“In Greenfield, we strive to offer engaging and accessible recreation opportunities for the enjoyment of every person who visits our parks,” Recreation Director Christy Moore said. “These bocce courts will provide a space that fosters intergenerational recreational opportunities. Bocce ball is the ultimate blend of skill, strategy, and socialization for all ages and abilities.”

Construction for the bocce courts began in April after Clark and Sons Inc. received the construction contract. The project included the installation of two bocce courts, various site work, concrete sidewalks and viewing areas, landscaping, benches, a parking area, water fountains, and Americans with Disabilities Act improvements near the baseball field and tennis courts.

“Our Recreation Department continues to transform Greenfield into a vibrant recreation destination,” Mayor Ginny Desorgher said. “We are thrilled to welcome the new bocce courts, and I am excited to see them become a well-utilized fixture in the community.”

The bocce-court project received funding from several sources, including Community Preservation Act monies, capital expenses, and the Disability Access Fund. The contract award was $112,100.

The Recreation Department also continues to implement several amenity improvements across the city’s existing recreation sites. Earlier this spring, the department oversaw the resurfacing and repainting of the Hillside Park basketball court and installed cornhole boards and ping pong at the Green River Swimming and Recreation Area. Additional improvements, including trail maintenance work, trail mapping, and a pickleball feasibility study, are anticipated to be completed later this year.