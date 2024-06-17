MountainOne Donates $10,000 to Berkshire Community Action Council 

NORTH ADAMS — MountainOne announced recently donated $10,000 to the Berkshire Community Action Council (BCAC) as part of its 2024 Community Dividend Program.

The BCAC is a nonprofit human-service organization that assists low-income residents of Berkshire County toward achieving sustainability and self-sufficiency. Working with the community to find creative and maintainable solutions that promote economic stability and alleviate the destabilizing effects of poverty for those in Berkshire County, the BCAC has had “self-sufficiency and dignity for all” as its vision since incorporating in 1966.

MountainOne’s donation is earmarked specifically for the BCAC’s Warm Winter Clothing Program, which provides children age 12 and under with new coats, boots, hats, mittens, and gloves. While the cold-weather season is still months away, MountainOne is providing these funds now because preparations for the program span all four seasons. Families are provided with the opportunity to shop for items at the Children’s Winter Boutique at BCAC, allowing them the opportunity to chose items that best suit their children’s taste, style, and comfort.

The Community Dividend Program at MountainOne supports nonprofits throughout the Berkshires and South Shore, particularly organizations that positively impact community members most in need.

“It is our privilege to fund this critical program that supports children and their families during some of the most challenging months of the year,” said Robert Fraser, MountainOne’s president and CEO. “MountainOne places the safety and well-being of children as a top priority of our Community Dividend Program.”

In addition to corporate sponsorship, BCAC offers the ability to for community members and groups to sponsor a child during the winter. For further details on the Warm Winter Clothing Program, visit bcacinc.org/winter-clothing-program.