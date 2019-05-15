Greenfield Savings Bank Announces Two Promotions, One Hire

GREENFIELD — Greenfield Savings Bank (GSB) announced that Cassandra Morrey has been promoted to vice president and Residential Lending officer; Karen Cartier has been promored to vice president, Compliance, Fraud Prevention, and Community Reinvestment officer; and Misty Lyons has been appointed mortgage officer.

Morrey will be responsible for daily oversight of the Residential Lending department, including origination, process, closing, quality control, and compliance. She joined Greenfield Savings Bank in 2010 after working in the banking industry for 17 years.

“Cassie is an outstanding member of our Residential Lending department,” said Lori Grover, senior vice president and senior Residential Lending officer. “Customers love working with her, and she is committed to helping our customers achieve home ownership.”

Morrey is an active volunteer in the community, serving as a board member and treasurer of Highland Ambulance EMS Inc., and as a fourth- to sixth-grade girls basketball coach. She graduated with honors from the New England School for Financial Studies.

Cartier manages the Bank Secrecy & Anti-Money Laundering department, the bank’s compliance-management system, and identity-theft and fraud-prevention programs. Her department monitors transactions and identifies suspicious activity. She joined GSB in 2013 has been working in working in banking and fraud prevention for 28 years.

“Karen is tenacious in her working to protect our customers and the bank from fraud and identity theft,” said Denise Coyne, executive vice president and chief operating officer. “Throughout the year, Karen gives talks on identity theft and fraud prevention to community groups, seniors, and at open houses at the bank.”

Cartier is a 2008 graduate of the New England School for Financial Studies at the Babson Executive School and has earned additional professional designations including Certified Bank Secrecy & Anti-Money Laundering Professional (CBAP) and Certified Community Bank Compliance Officer (CBCCO). She donates some of her personal time volunteering in the community, including serving as a committee member of the annual benefit for Toys for Tots, as a board member of All Out Adventures, and a member of the GSB Relay for Life team.

Lyons is responsible for loan origination, underwriting, and approval of residential mortgages and will work directly with loan applicants, assisting them through the application process. She will serve customers throughout Franklin and Hampshire counties.

She began her career in the banking industry in 1988 and previously worked in the GSB Loan department from 2003 to 2006. She is returning to her career in banking after a three-year medical leave while recovering from a severe case of Lyme disease.

“We are so happy to have Misty back at our bank,” said Lori Grover, senior vice president and senior Residential Lending officer at Greenfield Savings Bank. “Misty has an outstanding reputation for customer service and is an excellent addition to our lending team.”

Lyons has been a member of the Realtor Assoc. of Pioneer Valley for more than 20 years and has served on the committees and boards of a wide range of organizations, including the the Franklin County Rotary Club, the Greenfield Community College Foundation board of directors, the golf committee for the Franklin County Sheriff’s Department fundraiser for Warm the Children, and the YMCA sustaining fundraising campaign. She was also an elected member of the Gill-Montague Regional School Committee from 2012 to 2015.