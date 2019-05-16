Annual Brightside Golf Classic Set for July 22

SOUTHWICK — More than 200 golfers are expected to participate in the 39th annual Brightside Golf Classic on Monday, July 22 at the Ranch Golf Club in Southwick.

“This event raises funds to continue Brightside’s mission to support our community’s most vulnerable children and their families,” said Carrie Fuller-McMahon, executive director of the Office of Philanthropy at Mercy Medical Center and its affiliates.

Two tee times are available. Registration and breakfast for the morning session will begin at 6:45 a.m. with a shotgun start at 7:30 a.m., followed by a lunch reception with the presentation of awards and prizes at 11:30 a.m. Lunch and registration for the afternoon session will begin at 11:30 a.m. with a 1 p.m. shotgun start. The evening reception will be held immediately following the tournament from 5:30 to 8 p.m.

Prices include green fees, golf cart, breakfast and/or lunch, a gift and swag bag, and a reception featuring cocktails, food stations, an auction, and networking. On-course food and beverages will be provided by event sponsors throughout the day. Golfers will also be eligible for a chance to win prizes and participate in raffles during the day.

The 2019 Golf Classic chairs are Hank Downey, vice president, Commercial Loan officer, Florence Savings Bank; John Kendzierski, founder and director, Professional Dry Wall Construction Inc.; Dan Moriarty, senior vice president, chief financial officer, Monson Savings Bank; and Dan Marini, vice president of Marketing and Sales Administration, Westfield Bank.

Brightside for Families and Children provides in-home counseling and family support to more than 700 children and their families throughout Western Mass. Services include resource coordination, parenting-skills development, behavioral-technique instruction, community support programs, and other programs tailored to prevent hospitalization from occurring. Specialized assessments such as neuropsychological evaluations and testing are also available.

For more information on sponsorships, donations, and attending the event, contact Traci Heath at (413) 748-9935 or [email protected]. Information is also available at www.mercycares.com/brightside-golf-classic.