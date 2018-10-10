Hair Salons to Participate in Cut-a-thon to Benefit Unify Against Bullying

SPRINGFIELD — Hair salons are helping to make a difference in the fight against bullying, one haircut at a time, during the month of October, which is National Bullying Prevention Month. The salons will donate proceeds from haircuts, blowouts, and styling to Unify Against Bullying. Some salons will even offer temporary pink hair color — pink being the signature color of Unify Against Bullying.

Event participation ranges from a portion of proceeds from a one-day event to the whole month of October. Contact these participating salons for more information: Gasoline Alley, 250 Albany St., Springfield, (413) 788-4078; Posh Studio, 1372 Allen St., Springfield, (413) 301-7476; Salon Sage, 1325 Springfield St., Feeding Hills, (413) 276-0428; Siciliano Salon, 1362 Westfield St., West Springfield, (413) 746-4641; and Vivid Hair Salon, 99 Elm St., Westfield, (413) 564-0062.

Unify is also grateful to the following salons for making a one-time donation: New Decade Hair Designers, 375 Franklin St., Melrose; and Professional Barbers of Lowell, 103 University Ave., Lowell. Their donations were matched by LTI Business Solutions in Boston.

This year, Unify also announced that the following Paul Mitchell Salons in New York will be participating; Adam & Eve Beaute Centre, 1089 Main St., Leeds, N.Y., (518) 943-4461; and Revelations Design Studio, 115 Packetts Landing, Fairport, N.Y., (585) 223-9485.

“It’s a fun event for a great cause, and everyone leaves the salon feeling and looking fabulous, each in their own unique way,” said Christine Maiwald, executive director of Unify Against Bullying. “We love how each salon is embracing Unify Against Bullying and being creative in their vision for the Cut-a-thon.”

Unify Against Bullying is a tax-exempt organization whose mission is to end bullying through the celebration of true diversity. The funds raised provide grants for anti-bullying initiatives that benefit youth in schools and communities. Its annual all-inclusive fashion show and Selfie Challenge raise awareness globally of the silence associated with bullying. Through Unify, high-school students are educating younger students by giving presentations focused on what bullying is and how it impacts the person being bullied. To learn more about the organization, visit www.unifyagainstbullying.org.